The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 50 total goals (2.6 per game), sixth in the league.

The Penguins' 60 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 19 13 10 23 15 14 59.3% Jake Guentzel 19 6 16 22 10 9 0% Evgeni Malkin 19 9 9 18 22 18 51.1% Erik Karlsson 19 5 12 17 13 10 - Bryan Rust 17 9 7 16 8 9 100%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 62 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 63 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 11th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players