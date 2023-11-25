Oddsmakers expect a close contest when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is favored by 2.5 points. The point total for the outing is set at 53.5.

On offense, Marshall ranks 95th in the FBS with 345.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 77th in total defense (383 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Arkansas State ranks 62nd in the FBS (28.4 points per game), and it is 105th on defense (30.8 points allowed per game).

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Marshall vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -2.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -130 +110

Marshall Recent Performance

The Thundering Herd have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, registering 275.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-109-worst). They've been more successful defensively, ceding 386.3 total yards per contest (82nd).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Thundering Herd, who rank -96-worst in scoring offense (15.7 points per game) and -53-worst in scoring defense (30.7 points per game allowed) over their last three contests.

Over the previous three contests, Marshall ranks -59-worst in passing offense (168 passing yards per game) and -50-worst in passing defense (244 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the previous three games, the Thundering Herd rank -73-worst in rushing offense (107.3 rushing yards per game) and 17th-worst in rushing defense (142.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Thundering Herd have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

Marshall has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in five of Marshall's 10 games with a set total.

Marshall has a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Marshall has a record of 1-1 (75%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Thundering Herd a 56.5% chance to win.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,948 yards (177.1 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 102 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has 987 rushing yards on 189 carries with 14 touchdowns. He's also added 26 catches for 205 yards (18.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Ethan Payne has carried the ball 53 times for 188 yards (17.1 per game).

DeMarcus Harris' team-leading 396 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 31 targets) with one touchdown.

Caleb Coombs has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 310 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayden Harrison has been the target of 38 passes and hauled in 21 catches for 255 yards, an average of 23.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Sam Burton paces the team with six sacks, and also has three TFL and 31 tackles.

Marshall's top-tackler, J.J. Roberts, has 61 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions this year.

Micah Abraham has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 22 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

