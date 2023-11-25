Will Lars Eller Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 25?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Lars Eller going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Eller stats and insights
- Eller has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- Eller has no points on the power play.
- Eller averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 62 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Eller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:49
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|W 10-2
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
