Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Thinking about a bet on Guentzel in the Penguins-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.

Jake Guentzel vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel has averaged 19:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Guentzel has scored a goal in five of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Guentzel has a point in 15 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 13 of 19 games this season, Guentzel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Guentzel's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

There is a 57.1% chance of Guentzel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 62 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 19 Games 3 22 Points 2 6 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

