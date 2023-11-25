MWC foes will meet when the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) meet the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Fresno State vs. San Diego State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Fresno State vs. San Diego State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Diego, California
  • Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Fresno State 29, San Diego State 21
  • Fresno State has won six of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Bulldogs have a record of 3-2 (66.7%).
  • San Diego State has been the underdog in seven games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • This season, the Aztecs have been at least a +175 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 69.2% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Fresno State (-5.5)
  • Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-6-0 this season.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • San Diego State owns a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, the Aztecs have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Parlay your bets together on the Fresno State vs. San Diego State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47.5)
  • Fresno State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 47.5 points six times this season.
  • In the San Diego State's 11 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
  • Fresno State averages 31 points per game against San Diego State's 19.4, amounting to 2.9 points over the contest's total of 47.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.5 53.5 49.5
Implied Total AVG 31.4 35.8 27
ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-1 2-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

San Diego State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.6 49.7 47.5
Implied Total AVG 29.3 28.6 30
ATS Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0
Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-3 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.