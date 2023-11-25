The Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin among them, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to bet on Malkin's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:43 per game on the ice, is -1.

In eight of 19 games this year, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 19 games this year, Malkin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Malkin has an assist in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Malkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.

Malkin has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 62 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 19 Games 3 18 Points 3 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.