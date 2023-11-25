Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Mobley, in his most recent appearance, had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 129-96 loss to the Heat.

If you'd like to place a wager on Mobley's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.5 17.0 Rebounds 9.5 10.5 10.2 Assists -- 3.1 3.0 PRA -- 30.1 30.2 PR -- 27 27.2



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Lakers

Mobley has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 6.8 per game, which account for 14.0% and 16.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Mobley's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.1 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 11th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers have given up 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 17th in the NBA, conceding 26.1 per contest.

Evan Mobley vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 30 7 12 2 0 1 1 11/6/2022 30 5 7 3 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.