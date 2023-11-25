Erik Karlsson will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Karlsson against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.

Erik Karlsson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Karlsson has scored a goal in four of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In nine of 19 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 57.1% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 62 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 19 Games 2 17 Points 3 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

