Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 129-96 loss against the Heat, Garland put up 14 points.

Below we will dive into Garland's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 20.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 Assists 6.5 5.7 PRA -- 28.9 PR -- 23.2 3PM 2.5 1.5



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Garland has made 7.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.5 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.1. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Lakers allow 112.1 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 45 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are 17th in the league, allowing 26.1 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 13.8 makes per game.

Darius Garland vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 38 21 3 11 1 0 1 11/6/2022 39 24 4 7 3 0 0

