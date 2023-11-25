Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Evan Mobley, Anthony Davis and others in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Lakers matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

BSOH and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -115)

Mobley's 16.5 points per game average is 1.0 point higher than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (10.5) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (9.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 27.5-point total set for Donovan Mitchell on Saturday is 1.7 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Mitchell has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Saturday's prop bet for Max Strus is 14.5 points, 0.4 more than his season average.

He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Strus averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Saturday's over/under.

Strus' 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: +100) 12.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -145)

The 21.5 points Davis scores per game match his prop total on Saturday.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 12.5).

Davis averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Saturday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Saturday's points prop bet for LeBron James is 26.5 points. That is 0.8 more than his season average of 25.7.

His per-game rebound average of 8.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

James has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

