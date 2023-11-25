The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) play the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) on November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and SportsNet LA.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Cleveland is 6-4 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

The 110.9 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 1.2 fewer points than the Lakers allow (112.1).

Cleveland is 5-4 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have played worse in home games this year, scoring 107 points per game, compared to 114.3 per game away from home.

Defensively Cleveland has played better at home this season, surrendering 112 points per game, compared to 113.4 away from home.

The Cavaliers are averaging 11.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 1.6% points worse than they're averaging in road games (11.4, 36.1%).

