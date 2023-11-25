The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) hit the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

BSOH and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Lakers 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)

Lakers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-4.1)

Cavaliers (-4.1) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Cavaliers' .400 ATS win percentage (6-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .375 mark (6-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the total 31.2% of the time this season (five out of 16). That's less often than Cleveland and its opponents have (nine out of 15).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 4-4, while the Lakers are 1-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers rank 22nd in the NBA with 110.9 points per game so far this year. At the other end, they rank 13th with 112.7 points allowed per game.

Cleveland is grabbing 44.4 boards per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.9 rebounds per contest (14th-ranked).

The Cavaliers rank 22nd in the NBA with 24.9 assists per game.

Cleveland is averaging 13.9 turnovers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.9 turnovers per contest (13th-ranked).

The Cavaliers are making 11.3 treys per game (23rd-ranked in league). They have a 35.3% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.