In the upcoming tilt versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Alexander Nylander to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Alexander Nylander score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of nine games last season, Nylander scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Nylander produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 9.1% shooting percentage, taking 0.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Maple Leafs were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

