Friday's contest that pits the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) versus the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of West Virginia, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 10:00 AM ET on November 24.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 54-51 victory over George Washington in their last outing on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 64, Charlotte 57

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

West Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers put up 66.0 points per game (156th in college basketball) last season while giving up 61.5 per outing (99th in college basketball). They had a +140 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

West Virginia posted 65.7 points per game last season in conference games, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its season average (66.0).

The Mountaineers scored 71.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 61.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.

West Virginia gave up 57.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.5 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.