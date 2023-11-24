In the upcoming matchup versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Vinnie Hinostroza to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Hinostroza scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hinostroza has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

