Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Crosby are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Sidney Crosby vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Penguins vs Sabres Game Info

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 18:52 on the ice per game.

In Crosby's 18 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Crosby has a point in 15 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Crosby has an assist in 10 of 18 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Crosby goes over his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Crosby having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 61 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 4 22 Points 4 12 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

