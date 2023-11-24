Will Reilly Smith Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 24?
On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Reilly Smith going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|4
|2
|2
|14:53
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:41
|Home
|L 4-3
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
