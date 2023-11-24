On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Reilly Smith going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:55 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 14:53 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:41 Home L 4-3

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

