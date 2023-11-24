When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, will Radim Zohorna score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zohorna stats and insights

  • Zohorna has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
  • Zohorna has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:38 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:56 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:33 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:36 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:18 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 11:33 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.