Friday's contest at Rupp Arena has the Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) squaring off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 84-69 victory, as our model heavily favors Kentucky.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Marshall vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Marshall vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 84, Marshall 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-14.7)

Kentucky (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Kentucky has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Marshall, who is 1-3-0 ATS. The Wildcats are 3-2-0 and the Thundering Herd are 2-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd are being outscored by 1.4 points per game, with a -7 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (233rd in college basketball), and give up 73.8 per contest (245th in college basketball).

Marshall averages 34.4 rebounds per game (152nd in college basketball) while conceding 37.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

Marshall knocks down 6 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Marshall has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (218th in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (100th in college basketball).

