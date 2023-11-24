Will Lars Eller Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 24?
Will Lars Eller score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Eller stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Eller has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Eller has zero points on the power play.
- Eller's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Eller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:49
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Home
|L 4-3
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
