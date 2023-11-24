Will Lars Eller score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

  • In two of 18 games this season, Eller has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Eller has zero points on the power play.
  • Eller's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:49 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:40 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:39 Home L 4-3

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

