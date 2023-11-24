Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. If you're considering a bet on Letang against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Kris Letang vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Penguins vs Sabres Game Info

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang has averaged 24:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Letang has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has recorded a point in a game nine times this year out of 18 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Letang has an assist in eight of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Letang having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 4 10 Points 1 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

