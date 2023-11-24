Can we anticipate Kris Letang lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460

Letang stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Letang scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Letang has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:14 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:26 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:48 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:09 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:47 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:56 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 26:28 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:02 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:51 Home L 4-3

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

