For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, is Jeff Carter a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carter stats and insights

Carter is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Carter has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:14 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:06 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:39 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.