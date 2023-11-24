Jake Guentzel Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres - November 24
Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Guentzel's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.
Jake Guentzel vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Guentzel Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 19:35 on the ice per game.
- Guentzel has scored a goal in five of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Guentzel has a point in 14 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.
- Guentzel has an assist in 12 of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- The implied probability that Guentzel goes over his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Guentzel has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Guentzel Stats vs. the Sabres
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 61 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|18
|Games
|4
|21
|Points
|5
|6
|Goals
|2
|15
|Assists
|3
