Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Prop bets for Malkin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Penguins vs Sabres Game Info

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 18:35 on the ice per game.

In eight of 18 games this season, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 18 games this year, Malkin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Malkin hits the over on his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Malkin Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 61 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 4 18 Points 7 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 6

