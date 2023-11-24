Erik Karlsson will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres face off at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Does a wager on Karlsson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Erik Karlsson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Penguins vs Sabres Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 24:19 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 10 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points six times.

In nine of 18 games this season, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Karlsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 3 17 Points 4 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

