Should you bet on Alexander Nylander to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alexander Nylander score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander 2022-23 stats and insights

Nylander scored in one of nine games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Nylander produced zero points on the power play last season.

Nylander averaged 0.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

