Logan Thomas will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

Thomas' 43 grabs (on 58 targets) have netted him 409 yards (40.9 per game) and three TDs so far this season.

Thomas vs. the Cowboys

Thomas vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD No player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

12 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The 157.1 passing yards the Cowboys allow per contest makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Cowboys have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 19th in the NFL in that category.

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in seven of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has received 13.1% of his team's 442 passing attempts this season (58 targets).

He has 409 receiving yards on 58 targets to rank 80th in NFL play with 7.1 yards per target.

Thomas has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 11.5% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Thomas (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 14.9% of the time in the red zone (47 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

