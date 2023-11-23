In the Week 12 tilt between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, will John Bates get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Bates has 15 catches (on 19 targets) for 131 yards, averaging 13.1 yards per game.

Bates does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1 1 17 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 -5 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 15 0

