Washington Commanders receiver John Bates has a difficult matchup in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), facing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are allowing the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 157.1 per game.

Bates has 131 yards on 15 receptions. He has been targeted 19 times, and puts up 13.1 yards receiving per game.

Bates vs. the Cowboys

Bates vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 27.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 27.7 REC YPG / REC TD No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Bates will play against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys allow 157.1 passing yards per contest.

The Cowboys' defense is 19th in the NFL by conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Commanders Player Previews

John Bates Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Bates Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Bates has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Bates has received 4.3% of his team's 442 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He averages 6.9 yards per target this season (131 yards on 19 targets).

Having played nine games this season, Bates has not had a TD reception.

Bates' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

