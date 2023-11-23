With the Washington Commanders playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), is Jamison Crowder a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jamison Crowder score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Crowder has caught 15 passes (18 targets) for 151 yards (15.1 per game), and he has one TD this season.

Crowder has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Jamison Crowder Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bears 2 2 21 0 Week 8 Eagles 7 7 95 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 4 23 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 12 0

