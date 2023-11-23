Will Jahan Dotson pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Dotson has caught 37 passes on 63 targets for 383 yards and four scores, averaging 34.8 yards per game.

Dotson has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 4 3 23 1

