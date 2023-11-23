Best Bets, Odds for the Cowboys vs. Commanders Game – Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off against a fellow NFC East opponent when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
When is Cowboys vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Cowboys are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 7.0 more points in the model than BetMGM (20.5 to 13.5).
- The Cowboys have an 88.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Cowboys have won seven of the eight games they were favored on the moneyline this season (87.5%).
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- This season, the Commanders have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Dallas (-13.5)
- The Cowboys have covered the spread seven times this season (7-3-0).
- Dallas is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- The Commanders have registered a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48.5)
- These teams average a combined 51.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the over/under of 48.5 set for this game.
- The Cowboys and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 3.3 less points per game than the point total of 48.5 set in this matchup.
- Six of the Cowboys' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
- The Commanders have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).
Tony Pollard Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|59.0
|3
|20.9
|0
Logan Thomas Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|40.9
|3
