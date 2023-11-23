Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. will face a mediocre run defense in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), versus the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are ranked 15th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 109.2 per game.

Robinson has run for a team-high 558 yards on 138 carries (50.7 ypg), including five rushing TDs. Robinson also helps out as a receiver, catching 27 balls for 314 yards (28.5 ypg) and three TDs.

Robinson vs. the Cowboys

Robinson vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games The Cowboys have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Dallas has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Cowboys this season.

The 109.2 rushing yards per game yielded by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Cowboys have scored seven touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 41.5 (-118)

Robinson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Robinson has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The Commanders, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 65.8% of the time while running 34.2%.

He has handled 60.0% of his team's 230 rushing attempts this season (138).

Robinson has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 30.8% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 19 red zone rushing carries (54.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

