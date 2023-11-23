When Antonio Gibson takes the field for the Washington Commanders in their Week 12 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys (on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Gibson has rushed for 137 yards on 30 carries (13.7 yards per game) on the ground this year.

Gibson has also caught 30 passes for 269 yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gibson does not have a rushing touchdown in 10 games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1

