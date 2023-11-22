The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is 120.5 in the matchup.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -9.5 120.5

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

Every game West Virginia played last season went over 120.5 combined points.

The average over/under for Mountaineers contests last year was 146.9, 26.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Mountaineers had 17 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.

West Virginia won three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Mountaineers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +400 moneyline set for this game.

The Mountaineers have a 20.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 120.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 120.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 21 70% 67.8 143.8 60.5 131.4 128.7 West Virginia 32 100% 76.0 143.8 70.9 131.4 142.8

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers averaged 15.5 more points per game last year (76.0) than the Cavaliers allowed (60.5).

West Virginia put together a 16-11 ATS record and an 18-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 2-11 15-15-0 West Virginia 17-15-0 1-0 19-13-0

West Virginia vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia West Virginia 15-1 Home Record 13-4 6-5 Away Record 3-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

