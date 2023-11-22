West Virginia vs. Virginia November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.
West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jesse Edwards: 15.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Quinn Slazinski: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 8.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Wilson: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
West Virginia vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Virginia AVG
|Virginia Rank
|74th
|76
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|60.5
|6th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|297th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|8.1
|2nd
