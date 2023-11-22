The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 15.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

West Virginia vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank 74th 76 Points Scored 67.8 276th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 60.5 6th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 29.6 298th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7 297th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 6.7 256th 179th 13 Assists 15.7 24th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 8.1 2nd

