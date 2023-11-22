Wednesday's game between the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Virginia squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

Based on our computer prediction, West Virginia is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 9.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 120.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Virginia -9.5

Virginia -9.5 Point Total: 120.5

120.5 Moneyline (To Win): Virginia -550, West Virginia +400

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Virginia

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+9.5)



West Virginia (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (120.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia Performance Insights

With 76 points per game on offense, West Virginia was 74th in the country last season. At the other end, it gave up 70.9 points per contest, which ranked 204th in college basketball.

The Mountaineers pulled down 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Last year West Virginia ranked 179th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13 per game.

Last year the Mountaineers committed 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14.1 turnovers per contest (40th-ranked).

With 7.3 threes per game, the Mountaineers ranked 192nd in the country. They sported a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 132nd in college basketball.

West Virginia allowed 6.5 three-pointers per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 34% (199th-ranked) from three-point land.

West Virginia attempted 36.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 63.7% of the shots it attempted (and 71.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 36.3% of its shots (and 28.1% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.