Wednesday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

West Virginia vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.9)

Virginia (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 125.4

West Virginia Performance Insights

West Virginia scored 76 points per game and gave up 70.9 last season, ranking them 74th in the country on offense and 204th on defense.

The Mountaineers were 201st in the nation in rebounds per game (31.4) and 53rd in rebounds allowed (29) last season.

At 13 assists per game last year, West Virginia was 179th in the nation.

Last year, the Mountaineers were 192nd in the nation in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and 132nd in 3-point percentage (35%).

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34% from beyond the arc last year, West Virginia was 82nd and 199th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Mountaineers attempted 63.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 36.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.9% of the Mountaineers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.1% were 3-pointers.

