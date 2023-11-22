Wednesday's game that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

West Virginia vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.6)

Virginia (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 125.4

West Virginia Performance Insights

West Virginia scored 76.0 points per game and allowed 70.9 last season, making them 74th in the country on offense and 204th on defense.

Last season, the Mountaineers were 201st in the country in rebounds (31.4 per game) and 53rd in rebounds conceded (29.0).

West Virginia was 179th in college basketball in assists (13.0 per game) last season.

The Mountaineers were 192nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 132nd in 3-point percentage (35.0%) last season.

Last year, West Virginia was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 199th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.0%).

West Virginia took 36.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of West Virginia's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.9% were 2-pointers.

