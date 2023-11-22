The Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia (-9.5) 120.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Virginia (-9.5) 121.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • West Virginia compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Mountaineers covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
  • Virginia put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.
  • A total of 15 Cavaliers games last season hit the over.

West Virginia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • While our computer ranking puts West Virginia 148th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 49th.
  • West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.