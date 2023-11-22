The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Sidney Crosby, are in action Wednesday against the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Crosby interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Sidney Crosby vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Crosby has averaged 18:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In eight of 17 games this season, Crosby has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 15 of 17 games this year, Crosby has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Crosby has an assist in 10 of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Crosby's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 52.6% chance of Crosby having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 39 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 4 22 Points 6 12 Goals 1 10 Assists 5

