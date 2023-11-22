Will Sidney Crosby score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

  • Crosby has scored in eight of 17 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • Crosby has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Crosby's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 39 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 17:56 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:52 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 4 3 1 17:30 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:34 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 2 1 1 19:47 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:26 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:05 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 2 1 1 18:36 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

