Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Artemi Panarin, Sidney Crosby and others in the New York Rangers-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Penguins vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Crosby's 12 goals and 10 assists in 17 games for Pittsburgh add up to 22 total points on the season.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 2 0 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 3 1 4 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 0 1 1 4

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Jake Guentzel has scored 21 total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 15 assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Evgeni Malkin is a key contributor on offense for Pittsburgh with nine goals and nine assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 26 points in 16 games (10 goals and 16 assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 18 2 0 2 9 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 2 2 8 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Vincent Trocheck has 15 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding 10 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 3 3 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 2 3 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 2 0 2 3

