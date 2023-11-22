The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) and New York Rangers (12-3-1) meet at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins took down the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in their most recent outing, while the Rangers are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars.

The Penguins have put up a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 37 goals while conceding 25 in that time. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in five goals (17.9% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Rangers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Penguins 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-110)

Penguins (-110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Penguins vs Rangers Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (9-8 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Pittsburgh is 1-1-0 (two points) in its two games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Penguins recorded only one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh finished 1-5-0 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals 10 times, and are 8-2-0 in those games (to register 16 points).

In the only game when Pittsburgh has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 5-6-0 (10 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Penguins went 4-2-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 12th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.38 13th 7th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.44 3rd 3rd 34 Shots 29.1 26th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 28.3 7th 25th 15.22% Power Play % 32.69% 2nd 9th 84.91% Penalty Kill % 83.67% 12th

Penguins vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

