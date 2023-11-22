When the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake Guentzel score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

  • In five of 17 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:37 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 18:10 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:47 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:37 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 17:19 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:56 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:52 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

