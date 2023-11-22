LaMelo Ball is a player to watch when the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) and the Washington Wizards (2-11) go head to head at Spectrum Center on Wednesday. Gametime is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, MNMT2

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets won their most recent game versus the Celtics, 121-118 in OT, on Monday. Ball was their leading scorer with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 36 9 8 2 1 5 Gordon Hayward 20 5 4 1 1 1 Mark Williams 18 16 2 1 3 0

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Ball is posting 14.3 points, 9 assists and 6 boards per game.

Terry Rozier's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Gordon Hayward puts up 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

P.J. Washington's numbers for the season are 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 21.4% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Miller's numbers for the season are 17.3 points, 2 assists and 6 boards per contest.

