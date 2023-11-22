The Charlotte Hornets (2-5) are home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (2-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this year.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, MNMT2

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest, shooting 25.0% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Terry Rozier posts 22.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Gordon Hayward posts 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 57.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

P.J. Washington posts 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 21.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.

Brandon Miller posts 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He's also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while delivering 1.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Deni Avdija is putting up 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.

Delon Wright gives the Wizards 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while posting 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Hornets Wizards 116.3 Points Avg. 119.3 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 126.9 48.7% Field Goal % 48.5% 30.8% Three Point % 36.3%

