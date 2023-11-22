Gordon Hayward NBA Player Preview vs. the Wizards - November 22
Gordon Hayward will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.
In this piece we'll break down Hayward's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
- Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-115)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)
Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Wizards conceded 114.4 points per contest last season, 17th in the league.
- The Wizards were the 12th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 43 rebounds per contest.
- The Wizards allowed 24.8 assists per game last season (seventh in the NBA).
- The Wizards were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12 makes per game.
Gordon Hayward vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/10/2023
|36
|27
|5
|9
|1
|1
|4
|11/8/2023
|32
|18
|7
|4
|2
|0
|3
