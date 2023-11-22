Evgeni Malkin will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. There are prop bets for Malkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:25 per game on the ice, is 0.

In eight of 17 games this year, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Malkin has a point in 11 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 17 games this year, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Malkin Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 4 18 Points 3 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

